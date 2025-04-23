Austin Peay tackles Artificial Intelligence head-on

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the use of artificial intelligence in the classroom. But Austin Peay State University is choosing to tackle the technology head-on, incorporating AI training across campus.

“There's open AI and then there's specific tailored AI to certain apps. That’s what divides most of the AIs,” Marketing student Citlali Dominguez said. “It's cool—you can ask another AI about the other and it will give you an answer.”

Navigating college life these days often means navigating AI.

At Austin Peay, students like Dominguez and Lauren Berg are using the technology regularly in their studies.

“I use it for captions sometimes, or to proofread or correct anything like that,” Dominguez said.

“A lot of teachers and professors can be scared of using AI,” said Berg, a senior majoring in business management. “So the fact that the College of Business is pushing for it—when it’s so prominent in the workforce we see today—will benefit the students in the long run.”

Backing that mindset, the university’s Board of Trustees recently approved a $51,000 investment to expand AI training and integration across campus. That includes new educational programs for students, faculty, and staff.

Still, both students acknowledge that not everyone is on board just yet.

“The main one people have is the fear of losing their job to AI,” Berg said.

But they believe the initiative will set Austin Peay apart from other universities, thanks to its commitment to preparing graduates for an AI-driven workforce.

“It’s so new but so grand. I think it’s exciting,” said Dominguez.

The initiative comes in response to AI’s rapid growth. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 40 percent of small businesses now use generative AI—up from 23 percent last year.

