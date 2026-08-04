Australian insurance leader Tim Wedlock killed when driver runs red light on Broadway in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Timothy Wedlock, a respected Australian insurance leader remembered as a mentor and advocate, was killed Saturday afternoon when an 87-year-old driver ran a red light and struck a group of pedestrians at 4th Avenue and Broadway in downtown Nashville.

The 58-year-old became Nashville's 22nd pedestrian death of the year.

A frantic 911 caller described the moment of impact.

"911, what's your emergency?" "A car came through and hit a bunch of people, oh my God."

Police say Wedlock and three others were crossing with the light when the driver, identified as Thomas Cahill of Bowling Green, Kentucky, ran a red light and plowed into the crowd at one of the city's busiest intersections — just steps from the packed bars and neon lights of Broadway, where tourists filled the streets.

Within seconds, chaos unfolded. Additional 911 callers described the scene.

"There's three and four. Oh, God! Alright, is the vehicle through there? Oh, God! There it goes!" "Oh, my God!"

"They're doing compressions on him right now… and there's more. There's more here."

Wedlock died from his injuries. Two other pedestrians remain hospitalized in critical condition. A third victim was discharged Saturday.

Investigators say Cahill remains hospitalized in stable condition. Officers say they have not yet been able to speak with him, but hope to soon.

Inside the car with Cahill was his 90-year-old wife and her caregiver. The caregiver told officers she was looking down at her phone when the crash happened.

For nearly four decades, Wedlock built one of Australia's most respected insurance firms, AEI Insurance Broking Group. Friends and colleagues remember him as a mentor to young professionals, a leader known for integrity, and someone who dedicated his life to helping others succeed.

The National Insurance Brokers Association called Wedlock "a giant of the profession," praising his leadership, generosity and commitment to mentoring others.

AEI Insurance Broking Group said that even after 39 years in the industry, Wedlock "still had more energy than anyone in the room."

Wedlock was visiting downtown Nashville when the crash occurred. He is survived by his wife, Prue, son Matt, and daughter Ash. Details of a memorial service will be shared once confirmed.

Investigators are continuing to work to understand what caused the crash.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.