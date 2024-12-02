Authorities confirm person of interest in 13-year-old cold case out of Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now 13 years after his disappearance, law enforcement officials have confirmed a person of interest in the disappearance of Nieko Lisi.

Lisi went missing in 2011 in Franklin. In 2016, authorities recovered parts of his dismantled truck in East Nashville. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Eduardo Aguirre is now the person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities said Lisi was last seen on Oct. 1, 2011, on Flintlock Drive. He had just traveled from his family home in New York to Franklin. He had friends in the area since he attended Franklin High School in the 11th grade.

"I’m just in a place where I’m tired. I’m just tired, and I want to bring him home," his mom Monica Button said to NewsChannel 5 in 2022.

Human remains were found in Williamson County that year, but authorities later confirmed it wasn't Lisi.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Nieko Lisi call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

