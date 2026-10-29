Authorities investigate new lead in escaped Tenn. convict's case, possible link to Wisconsin bank robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Convicted murder Jacob Morley is still on the run after escaping from a Tennessee prison.

There is a possible new lead in the manhunt.

Authorities now consider him a possible suspect in a bank robbery.

An inmate can plan an escape, but once he gets out, what happens next?

There's no evidence that someone is helping Jacob Morley.

We know he stole a truck.

What about money?

Did Morley just rob a bank?

Investigators are now exploring that possibility.

Now remember, Morley slipped away from prison in Tennessee Sunday night, stole a truck and then dumped the vehicle in Marion, Illinois.

Word of his escape shocked Carrie Norman, the sister of his murder victim.

"You feel sick to your stomach and it opened up everything you thought you could process. All those feelings come rushing back."

So, where is Morley?

The 28-year-old is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with green eyes and a red beard.

An inmate who shared his cell said Morley spoke of an ex-girlfriend in Wisconsin.

NOW THIS:

I've learned that on Tuesday, there was a bank robbery in Dane County, Wisconsin, which is about a six-hour drive from Marion.

Local media there reported the suspect is a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a red beard, who stole a car from someone at the bank to get away and later dumped it.

Authorities are looking into a possible connection to Morley, though at this point, nothing is confirmed.

If it is Morley — and that's a big if at this point — it means he has somehow obtained a gun.

"He is a dangerous man, and everyone needs to be aware he has nothing to lose," says Norman.

Both the TBI and Department of Correction confirm they are looking into a possible connection here.

I'm told there is security video from the bank robbery, but it's not clear enough to confirm whether it is Morley.

So, the search continues for the fugitive.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com