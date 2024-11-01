Authorities investigating small-engine plane crash near Crossville

The National Transportation Safety Board officials said they are investigating a small-engine plane crash that took place outside of Crossville on Friday.

Authorities with the NTSB have released limited details at this time, but they said they would be investigating what happened on Saturday.

The plane that went down was a Cessna 150F.

The NTSB said it is possible additional information will be available Saturday.

