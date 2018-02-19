Authorities Search For Bedford County Escapee

Mostly Cloudy
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. - A search has gotten underway after an inmate escaped from the Bedford County Jail.
Sheriff’s officials said Philip Andrew Marshall escaped around 5 a.m. Monday.
Marshall last escaped from the Bedford County Jail back on January 18, when he fled through a door that did not completely shut.
In October 2017, Marshall was also one of three men who escaped custody, but he was captured within a day.
Deputies attempted to chase him, but he got away. He was in jail on misdemeanor charges.
This was the sixth time he has escaped from authorities and his third time escaping from the Bedford County Jail.
Anyone who sees Marshall should contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-3232.