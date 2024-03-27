Authorities surround Springfield home in Robertson County

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Robertson County authorities have surrounded a home in rural Springfield.
The heavy police presence is at a property Owens Chapel Road.
Sky 5 is flying above the scene. NewsChannel 5 has sent crews to the location.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed they are helping with the situation.
"The sheriff’s office with the assistance of the TBI is executing a search warrant at a residence on Owens Chapel Road in relation to an active investigation," authorities said with the Robertson County Sheriff's Office. "No further information is available at this time."
Note to readers on breaking news: What we have above is confirmed and all that we know right now. We will continue to update this story as we know more.
