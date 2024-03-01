Its now been 20 years since this mom, toddler went missing in Tennessee

CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been nearly 20 years since Jennifer Wix and her toddler, Adrianna, disappeared.

Their family is marking this sad anniversary by raising money for a new mural to remind people of the case.

Casey Robinson was 16 when her sister and niece vanished.

"I spent a lot of time with Adrianna because Jennifer worked third shift," Robinson said.

They were last seen in the Owen's Chapel community of Robertson County.

"I just want the community to know that we don’t forget about Jennifer and Adrianna ever — not one day. I feel like sometimes in a 20-year-old case, that happens," Robinson said.

NewsChannel 5 has been following the story since 2004. We interviewed Jennifer's boyfriend, Joey Benton, wondering where they were. After that, we followed the family out as they searched for answers. Years later, the case was reclassified as a homicide, but no arrests were made.

“As each year goes by and especially a big anniversary like this, it just kind of pushes that hope a little bit farther away,” Robinson said.

March marks 20 years since they disappeared.

"There’s a heaviness," Robinson said.

Fast forward to 2024, there's a new detective on the case.

"Of course, they’ve been going through our case file and interviewing people that they’ve never interviewed before — that they should have interviewed. There were lots of things in the beginning that were kind of skipped over or not done properly," Robinson said.

Robinson's now raising money to get a mural painted by a local artist — a new push for justice. You can donate here.

"I think it’s just a grand gesture and a way to honor my sister and my niece where we may not ever get that," Robinson said.

Robinson is still trying to find the perfect place for the mural. She wants it to be in the Springfield area and hopes to have it painted this summer.

If you know what happened to Jennifer and Adrianna call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov.