Autism Awareness Month to close with 5k and 10k raising awareness.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — April is Autism Awareness Month and Sunday a 5k and 10k run will bring the month to a close to benefit the group Autism Tennessee.

Autism costs a family on average 60 thousand dollars a year making sure the child gets the care they need.

The 10k starts at 8 a.m. and the 5k at 8:30 a.m. at Vaughn Creek Cross Country Course off Highway 100 and Old Hickory Blvd.

There is also a one-mile kids fun run at 9:30 a.m.

The course is an unpaved trail so wear appropriate shoes.

People can register for the run before 7:30 a.m. here.

People can run through Percy Warner Park this morning while helping families with autistic children continue to be connected to important resources.

If you miss registration, you can donate to Autism Tennessee on theirwebsite.