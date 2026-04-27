Autism TN to support autistic people and their families in Middle Tennessee with AfterBash Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Autism Tennessee is celebrating 30 years of building community in Middle Tennessee by hosting its largest annual fundraising event this Thursday.

The event, called AfterBash, will take place at the Loveless Barn at Loveless Cafe. Guests will enjoy food from the cafe along with specialty cocktails. The night also features silent and live auctions with unique items.

Money raised from the event will help create opportunities for autistic people and their families. The funds also help increase independence and strengthen support networks.

Organizers say the event is a chance to reflect on what has been built over the last three decades and invest in the future.

More information about the event can be found on the organization's Facebook event page.

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