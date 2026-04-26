April 26, 2026: Warm & dry Sunday, Storm 5 Alert Monday night into Tuesday Morning

Nice Sunday! Storm 5 Alert for Monday Night into Tuesday Morning

Forecast:

Today: AM Fog then Mo. Sunny |High: 84| E 3-8

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 60| E-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny Start the Pt. Cloudy, Mid to Late Day Shower &

Storm Chance |High: 84| S 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

Tomorrow Night: Area Rain & Thunderstorms, Strong to Severe Storms

Are Possible in the Overnight Hours |Low: 65| S 10-15, Gusts; 25 mph

In Depth:

Today will be a nice late April day. Monday starts nice, but we have a Storm 5 Alert for Monday night into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Please stay weather aware during the overnight hours Monday night. A line of rain and thunderstorms will move across the area. This will bring a chance for strong to severe storms. All modes of severe weather will be possible including the chance for a few tornadoes.

We may need to issue another Storm 5 Alert for Tuesday evening and night. The strength of the first round of storms Monday night will play into how strong the 2nd round will be Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.