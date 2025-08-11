Auto shop owner scammed by unlicensed contractor after devastating fire

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — An auto repair shop owner is facing significant challenges after an unlicensed contractor took more than $50,000 and left renovation work unfinished following a devastating fire.

Jemel Merani owns King Sport Cars and Auto Repair in Madison, Tennessee.

He has been working out of a makeshift office in one of his garages since a space heater sparked a fire in January.

Determined to rebuild, Merani hired a contractor to construct a new office space. However, the replacement building, which he's invested more than $50,000 in, remains far from complete.

"The last message I sent to him was July 22," Merani said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, the person Merani hired, Ostin Lopez, was performing work without a license when he essentially disappeared in July.

The situation has forced Merani to pay twice for some of the work while trying to keep his business operational.

"Flooring, one of my guys did it for me. That wasn't even here. We did it after he left me hanging or ran away from the job," Merani said.

Without a finished reception and waiting room like before, he knows the whole ordeal has likely cost him business.

"You don't want to be sitting in a garage," Merani said. "I have AC over there, but it's still a garage."

In Tennessee, if you pay for work and it isn't finished, you can file criminal charges with local police, which Merani has done.

Right now, Merani would rather focus on repairing cars, including those damaged in the fire. But when someone scams you, the consequences can be costly.

"I spent almost $56,500. Maybe the job he did, maybe we have $45,000 to $48,000 [done], the job he did, including material and labor, but still, he didn't finish the job," Merani said.

Before hiring a contractor, experts recommend visiting Verify.TN.gov to check their license and disciplinary status. Additionally, never turn over your insurance check or pay the total amount before work is completed. State law prohibits requiring more than one-third down payment.

