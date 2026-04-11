Automatic military draft registration is the future. But what exactly does this mean?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eligible men in the US will be automatically registered for the Selective Service System starting in December.

That's the agency that collects records for a potential military draft.

Under a new law, men 18 to 26 years old will be subject to automatic registration into the database.

Men are already required to register themselves when they turn 18. The government says this update simply speeds up the process.

"Yes, this will be affecting me in a few months," said Demitri Gamble, who's about to turn 18. "Overall it's not a bad thing. We all need to register anyway."

Some see the bright side of the change: no registration process, and no consequences for failing to sign up — like paying a fine or becoming ineligible for certain benefits.

"If it was already something you had to do manually when you get notified after you turn 18, either in the mail or through another form of communication, automatic seems like it bypasses you having to take a part in it," said a Vanderbilt student.

Others seem wary of the lack of choice in the matter.

"I remember having to sign up when I was 18, and I guess it makes it easier so you don't have to think about it, but at the same time I don't like being automatically signed up for anything," said Taylor Womack.

"I don't really like that people would then just be automatically on a list to then be pulled. I feel like just doing it manually is better, in that sense," added Alex LeRoux.

There's no draft right now, and there hasn't been one since 1973.

While the Iran war has been top of mind, this law passed in 2025, before the conflict started. The Trump administration has said a military draft is not part of the plan but also not off the table.

To approve a draft, Congress would have to pass legislation, and the president would need to sign it into law.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.