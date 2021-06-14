Autopsies reveal Portland toddler died of starvation, dehydration; mother died of drug overdose

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — Autopsy results for a woman and her 15-month-old son have been released after they were found dead inside a Portland home in February.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Tiffany Spears died of a drug overdose due to a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine and her son Nicholas Crowder died of starvation and hypertonic dehydration. Both deaths have been ruled as accidental.

Smokey Barn News reported that a probation officer was conducting a home visit when he found a woman and baby dead inside. Smokey Barn News reported that a 3-year-old, who was also in the home, was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

Investigators said there were no clues that indicated foul play. Authorities are continuing to look into their deaths and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lance Hampton at 615-442-1849.