Average Tennessee gas prices hit a record high on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee gas prices hit a new record-high average of $4.13 per gallon on Friday, according to AAA.

This change marked a 24 cent increase across the state, though the average held steady over the weekend.

"It's too early to tell if this trend will continue, however, as fuel prices remain extremely volatile," said AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper of The Auto Club Group.

"Any further disruptions or escalations in the current crisis in Ukraine, or any large jumps in crude oil pricing could cause prices at the pump to surge upward," Cooper said.

Another major factor in the rising national gasoline prices is increased demand meeting a reduction in total supply.

Tennessee's state averages are still lower than the average national cost of $4.32 per gallon.

The most expensive metro markets in Tennessee are Knoxville ($4.16), Morristown ($4.16) and Nashville ($4.14), but the highest 10% of pump prices in the state are $4.32 for regular unleaded.

The least expensive metro markets in Tennessee are Chattanooga ($4.08), Memphis ($4.08) and Jackson ($4.09), with the lowest 10% of pump prices coming in at $3.93 for regular unleaded.

