Baby Addilyn case: Trial to begin for father charged in daughter's beating

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A father accused of nearly beating his baby to death is set to stand trial.

Michael Fisher is charged with aggravated child abuse and attempted first-degree murder.

His daughter, Addilyn, was only 2-and-a-half-months old in 2019 when she was rushed to a hospital in Lawrence County. She suffered fractured bones and bleeding on the brain, but she survived.

Her biological mother, Brooklyn Tidwell, is charged with aggravated child neglect. She is set to go before a jury in December.

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Michael Fisher and Brooklyn Tidwell

Addilyn is now with a loving family, but they can't help but wonder what might have been.

The abuse left Addilyn blind, but that's not slowing her down. For instance, she loves auto racing and recently shared the driver's seat in her father's car.

She goes wherever the family goes – this despite injuries that resulted in brain damage.

Addilyn is unable to talk, but she's slowly but surely making progress. She will turn three in November, an age many thought she'd never see.

NewsChannel 5 will be following the trial and will have updates. It's expected to last through next week.

