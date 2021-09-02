Baby Addilyn's adoptive mother reacts to conviction in criminal case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Convicted and possibly looking at 50 years in prison. That's what's next for Baby Addilyn's father after a jury convicted him of nearly beating his infant daughter to death.

A loving family adopted Addilyn after she survived the beating and her biological parents lost custody. Watching the trial was difficult, but Addilyn's new family wanted to see justice for the child.

"She did not deserve this... no other child deserves this," said Terra Woodard, Addilyn's adoptive mother who testified at trial.

It was a miracle the 2-month-old survived the brutal beating back in 2019.

Woodard told the jury life is still a struggle for Addilyn -- who is blind and suffers from constant seizures -- as she approaches her third birthday.

"God saved her once and God can save her again. But do we know how long she can live to see her fifth birthday or her tenth birthday?"

Addilyn's biological father, Michael Fisher, pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse. He testified at trial to becoming angry over the crying and beat Addilyn, but denied intending to kill her.

The jury didn't buy it and convicted Fisher of attempted first-degree murder.

The judge will sentence Fisher, who faces a maximum of 50 years in prison, for the two crimes.

"He has to live in the penitentiary every day and come judgment day he will get his payback," said Woodard.

It's justice for baby Addilyn and Woodard says a message to others who may think of hurting a crying child.

"Let them cry. Do not get angry and put your hands on a child. That child is innocent."

This is not the end of this case. Addilyn's biological mother, Brooklyn Tidwell, will stand trial for aggravated child neglect in December.

The judge will sentence Michael Fisher on November 5. He faces a maximum of 25 years for each of the two crimes.