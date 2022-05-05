Baby formula shortage: Families find help on Facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Not knowing where the next bottle of formula for her baby will come is a worry for mom Amber Sanders has cried over.

"It's a fear of not being able to feed your child and provide for them like you want to. It's almost like a pit that sits inside you and you're always scared that something is going to happen," she said.

It's a similar story for mothers across the country.

"I've searched all of Clarksville, Memphis. I mean I've searched hours and hours away just to find a formula for him, and it just does not seem like I can find any," Sanders said.

On Facebook, mothers are helping one another out. Sanders even started a Facebook group so moms in Tennessee can coordinate closer in proximity.

"I found some that were able to give me formula, or sell me formula, and they tell me, 'hey will you watch out for this because I'm needing this for my child.' It's just of one of those things. We've kind of had to band together, and I've met quite a few people because of it," she said.

The East Nashville Cooperative Ministry also used to supply families who needed a little extra help with formula.

Debbie Gulley — executive director of the East Nashville Cooperative — said ever since a recall earlier this year, there have been no donations coming in.

"Just about every day we get anywhere from three to four calls asking if we have formula, and I have to tell them no I'm sorry. No formula," Gulley said.

While the baby formula shortage has no end in sight, nonprofits are ready to help with other needs such as clothes and diapers.

"I don't know of any food bank or any organization that is giving formula and believe me, we research it because it's a need. Babies need to eat just like we do. And as soon I find out, you better believe I'm going to be posting signs," Gulley said.