Baby's mother discovered son 'cold to the touch' at illegal in-home daycare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge is stepping in after hearing disturbing details about the in-home daycare death on April 10 in Bellevue.

Until further notice, the caregiver Annie Clark — who is legally named Anne Jordan —cannot own or operate a daycare.

A temporary restraining order against the in-home daycare owner was granted after the Tennessee Department of Human Services filed a complaint.

The complaint detailed that the mother of the three-month-old who died discovered him "cold to the touch" in the caregiver's bed.

It said the mother arrived to the apartment at the Avana Lexington complex off Old Hickory Boulevard around 3:10 p.m. She knocked on the door for 10 to 15 minutes and got no response. When another parent arrived to pick up their child, the two parents opened the unlocked front door. The mom found her baby not breathing and CPR didn't bring him back to life.

Additionally, the complaint lists that three babies under six months old and three babies between seven and 16 months old were also alone in the apartment.

There were things in the apartment you would find in a daycare like cribs and a playroom. But the complaint outlined what NewsChannel 5 learned last week, the daycare was operating without a license.

Tennessee requires anyone who is watching five or more unrelated kids for three or more hours a day to be licensed, and one adult for every four babies. Several rules were broken in this case.

The temporary restraining order prohibits Annie Clark from getting a license now to become compliant and gives the state's daycare licensing officials permission to make sure she's not running an illegal daycare.

The case will be back in court on April 28.

