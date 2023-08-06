Back-to-School Bash: Hundreds of families prepare to kick off new school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Napier Elementary, you can hear a rhythm, that's inspiring.

Helping students thrive is the mission that has everybody grooving.

"Getting ready for school is much more than paper and pencil. I mean you need a positive mindset. You need to be geared up. You need to know that the staff is ready for you. So the things that were in the backpack, more than paper and pencil. It's all needed," Napier Elementary School teacher, Angela Derrick, said.

The non-profit Creative Girls Rock has been organizing a back-to-school bash for the last four years to help families start the school year off strong. An undertaking that takes months of hard work.

"We start planning our annual back to school bash in March where we send out sponsorship letters to various corporations throughout greater Nashville and outside of Nashville and through their support and donation we have raised over 35 thousand dollars, founder of Creative Girls Rock, Charmin Bates, said.

Volunteers handed out hundreds of free backpacks and families in attendance said they estimate savings worth a couple hundred dollars.

But the event provided more than just school supplies. Haircuts, food, socks, and even free diapers were all available too.

"I think it's important for the families to know what resources are around them to continue to build our community. You don't have to do this by yourself. There are plenty of organizations out here like Creative Girls Rock that are here to support you in every way possible," Bates said.

The non-profit will also be distributing thousands of backpacks to 22 Metro Schools.