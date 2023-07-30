Back to school means back to colds -- how you can prepare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parents and kids are looking forward to the start of school, but one thing parents are not looking forward to, the colds and other illnesses that kids will undoubtedly catch and bring home.

This weekend tax-free holiday weekend, parents should stock up on sanitizer, wipes, and tissues while they do their back-to-school shopping.

Doctors have said going back to school means the flu, RSV, and other illnesses are right around the corner. Doctors are also seeing COVID still going around.

To prevent your children from getting sick, doctors suggest making sure shots are up to date. Kids should also be washing their hands frequently and parents should take them to their pediatrician when needed.

Sean Elliott, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Doctor, said if you feel like your kids are sick almost the whole school year, you aren't alone.

"This will surprise many people. The typical average number of infections per year per childhood is 12...That might average out to one per month," said Dr. Elliott.

Another piece of advice — get your kids back into a bedtime routine, so that they are getting plenty of rest to recover. According to theCDC, kids 6-12 years old should be getting between 9 to 12 hours of sleep, and kids 13-18 should be getting 8 to 10 hours of sleep a night.