Back to school: Traffic anchor Amelia Young returns to her alma mater

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As students head back to the classroom for a new school year, NewsChannel 5 This Morning traffic anchor Amelia Young is taking a trip down memory lane.

Amelia returns to Franklin Road Academy, where she spent 13 years from Pre-K through 12th grade, to reconnect with some of the teachers who helped shape her journey.

From a senior year English teacher, her 5th grade Spanish teacher who welcomed her into middle school and the Pre-K teacher who knew her from the very beginning, Amelia catches up with familiar faces who are still making an impact on a new generation of students.