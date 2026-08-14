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Back to school: Traffic anchor Amelia Young returns to her alma mater

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Amelia Young
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As students head back to the classroom for a new school year, NewsChannel 5 This Morning traffic anchor Amelia Young is taking a trip down memory lane.

Amelia returns to Franklin Road Academy, where she spent 13 years from Pre-K through 12th grade, to reconnect with some of the teachers who helped shape her journey.

From a senior year English teacher, her 5th grade Spanish teacher who welcomed her into middle school and the Pre-K teacher who knew her from the very beginning, Amelia catches up with familiar faces who are still making an impact on a new generation of students.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

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