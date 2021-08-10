Gov. Beshear: All Kentucky schools will be required to wear masks for start of school year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that he plans to sign an executive order that states that all students, staff, and visitors at Kentucky schools will be required to wear a mask at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

"We cannot keep our kids in school if we are unwilling to put on a mask," said Gov. Beshear.

The order states that all individuals in child care, pre-K, or K-12 schools must wear a face mask when indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Gov. Beshear said cases of children becoming sick from the virus and experiencing serious symptoms have also increased.

"We are at the point where you cannot allow our kids to go into these buildings unprotected, unvaccinated, and face this delta variant," said Gov. Beshear.

The school mask mandate is in place for 30 days but could be renewed at the end of that stretch. Gov. Beshear says a statewide mask mandate for people when indoors in public spaces could be on the table if hospitalizations and numbers continue to climb.

According to state data, 108 of Kentucky's 120 counties have high transmission levels of COVID-19.

"It is everywhere and we all need to act like we are in that red zone," the governor said.

2,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday. Seven more people died from the virus, bringing the total number of those who died from COVID-19 in the state to 7,394. The state's current positivity rate is 11%.

Gov. Beshear says 1,251 Kentuckians are in the hospital right now from the virus, 339 Kentuckians are in the ICU, and 168 are on a ventilator.

"Without intervention, at the rate that we're currently at, we expect to have the most Kentuckians hospitalized due to COVID in two weeks than we have had at any time during this pandemic," said Gov. Beshear.

"We had the highest COVID admission rate in one of our local hospitals today that we've seen this entire pandemic," said Crystal Miller with the WEDCO District Health Department. "The COVID unit is full. Our local hospital CEO told me that his day begins and ends with texts from other CEOs around Kentucky asking if there are beds available to transfer patients. This is the most concerning thing that I have been told since the pandemic began."

The Kentucky Board of Education has announced they will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, and "Face Coverings in School Facilities" is on the agenda. The KBE has statutory authority to manage all common or public schools in the Commonwealth and all programs operated in those schools.

2,376,891 Kentuckians have been vaccinated. Gov. Beshear says Woodford County is the first county in Kentuckians to get 70% of its population vaccinated.