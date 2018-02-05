Backup Causing Delays For Maury County Buses

6:56 AM, Feb 5, 2018
2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. - A traffic backup has caused delays for school buses in Maury County.

The incident was reported early Monday morning at the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 7.

Additional details were limited. Drivers should expect delays.  

