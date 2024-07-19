Watch Now
Badly decomposed body found near the Bordeaux Landfill on Friday

Posted at 9:22 AM, Jul 19, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say a badly decomposed body was found near the Bordeaux Landfill on Friday.

According to police, there were drugs and a bicycle found near the body. The medical examiner will be investigating the cause of death.

We will update as more information comes in.

