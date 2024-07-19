Badly decomposed body found near the Bordeaux Landfill on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say a badly decomposed body was found near the Bordeaux Landfill on Friday.
According to police, there were drugs and a bicycle found near the body. The medical examiner will be investigating the cause of death.
We will update as more information comes in.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
