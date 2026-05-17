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Nashville Sounds players' gloves stolen from clubhouse

Metro Nashville Police looking for a pair of thieves who stole gloves from First Horizon Park
Nashville Sounds Suspects.png
Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police are looking for two thieves who stole baseball gloves from First Horizon Park Saturday.
Nashville Sounds Suspects.png
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are looking for two men accused of stealing gloves belonging to Nashville Sound's players.

Video shows the thieves unlawfully walking into the clubhouse at First Horizon Park around 2:30a.m. Saturday.

If you recognize one or both of them, reach out to Nashville Crime Stoppers by calling 615-724-7463.

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Here’s a story offering a great example of how a common cause, and a little creativity, can “intersect” to improve quality of life. Our South Nashville reporter Patsy Montesinos shares how some neighbors decided to take action, following the tragic death of a 77-year-old in a hit-and-run along Antioch Pike earlier this year. See how they used “tactical urbanism” to make the area a little safer for all.

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