Ballet Folklorico Sol De Mexico keeps Mexican traditions alive in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Baile Folklorico is known for its colorful dresses swaying to the music as well as for performances that are captivating and highly choreographed.

Rubi Rodriguez has been dancing baile folklorico all her life. It's been her dream since she was a little girl to share traditional dances from Mexico's different regions and states with others.

"I think there's a responsibility in each of us. It's like a birthright, but it's a responsibility to keep our traditions alive," she said.

But it's a dream she almost gave up on after leaving Chicago.

"When I came to Nashville, we found there was a small folklorico group for kids, and it disbanded, and I was like, 'what do you mean it's over?'" she said.

She decided to keep the music going and co-founded Ballet Folklorico Sol De Mexico, but success didn't come easy.

"Performing at Celebrate Nashville 10 years ago was probably one of our first ones at a time slot where nobody was there. We had like one person clapping for us," Rodriguez said.

On top of that, making it to practice and work was another challenge because she didn't have a car.

"We were like we have to get to practice the bus is going to leave us. We worried really about getting to work, making ends meet, cause it was just such a different time," she said.

Now several years later and after hundreds of weekly practices, they're in the big leagues. Performing on stages like Geodis Park, and alongside one of Mexico's most popular bands Los Tigres Del Norte.

This year Rodriguez's image is also on the bus she used to ride.