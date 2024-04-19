Barricade situation underway Friday morning in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A barricade situation is underway in Smyrna according to police.
Officials say the barricaded subject is related to a shooting on Clear Circle Drive.
This is all the information we have at this time, we will update as more comes in.
