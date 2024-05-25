Baseball players from across the country honor Asher Sullivan with #Bats4Asher posts

RUTHERFORD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Love and support continue to pour for the Sullivan family in Rutherford County.

Ten-year-old Asher Sullivan died last weekend after he was swept into a storm drain near his home in Christiana. His funeral was on Thursday.

Asher was a big baseball fan, and thousands of baseball families have been honoring him by posting pictures with their bats with the hashtag #Bats4Asher.

Asher's father, Jimmy Sullivan, said Asher saved four lives through his organ donation after he passed.

Baseball players from major league teams, to the Nashville Sounds, and other teams from across the country are posting photos to social media with their bats to show the Sullivan family they are not alone.

Some paid tribute in person last night, gathering at the Joelton Community Club for a baseball game.

"To be able to stand with that family and let them know we support them, it's bigger than the game of baseball, but the game is what brings us all together," said

The Vanderbilt Baseball Team is also honoring Asher with stickers on their helmets. You can see them as the team plays Tennessee in the SEC tournament later this afternoon.

We're told a memorial fund is being established in Asher's honor. The family says they'll release details in the coming weeks.