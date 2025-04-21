Basketball league hosts community Easter egg hunt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Fat Boy Basketball League just wanted to see smiles. The men in the league play basketball with each other for health and friendship, and Dada Silva says they lift up their community.
"It actually means a lot more than what people know," said Silva.
Organizers like Calvin Mitchell say that each of the 90 players in the league contributed to the 2,000 Easter eggs for the hunt.
"If everybody brought a little bit, we can bring a lot," said Mitchell. "We probably had about 40 golden eggs, so I probably handed out about 200 dollars in cash to the kids. They have school on Monday, right? So they got a little lunch money now."
Charles Hassle hopes to win his fourth championship, but he knows that The Big Hunt means more for his grandkids and the community.
"Sometimes, you have to bring them around good to know what it’s like. Some see something different all the time, but you bring them something to shoot for in life," said Hassle. "When you are doing good, you get positive results; just to give back to the community and help out with my brothers."
More information about the league can be found here.
