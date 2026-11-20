PULASKI, Tenn. (WTVF) — A major name in women's basketball has just made her way to Tennessee. She's been on a mission to pay it forward. Its something inspired by a meeting she had with a very famous figure. It all starts at the Boys and Girls Club in Pulaski.

"I feel pretty confident in my abilities speaking," said 12-year-old Carter-Lee Holt. "My number one tip? Drink water. It helps with the vocal chords. Just try your best. You might not be one of the best speakers, but at least you're going up there."

Holt said a lot of his confidence can traced back to kindergarten when he started coming to the Boys and Girls Club in Pulaski.

The Boys and Girls Club trusted Holt to make an important introduction.

"Good late evening to everybody," he said, standing behind a podium and speaking to a crowd. "She's a two-time basketball Hall of Famer and a two-time Olympian. She became a female coach for an NBA team, two-time coach of the year."

Before we get to her speech, I wanted to hear a little of the story of Nancy Lieberman.

"I'm okay being right where I am," Lieberman said. "This is where I'm supposed to be."

Let's go back the late 70s. Lieberman, the girl who'd lived in poverty in New York, was then playing for Old Dominion University. She was also getting a chance to meet her idol, the person who inspired her discipline and focus, Muhammad Ali.

"He says, 'your mom says you're great,'" Lieberman remembered. "I say, 'Mr. Muhammad, I'm the greatest of all times.' The little white girl from New York and the Black heavyweight champion of the world, here we are. I had a four hour masterclass in racism, philanthropy, being an every day champion. The one thing he said to me is, 'Nancy, God made you special. You're going to shake up the world.'"

That meeting, years ago, was part of what brought Lieberman to Pulaski on Wednesday. Through a partnership with Nancy Lieberman Charities and the Sun Drop Bottling Company, Lieberman opened a Dream Court at the Boys and Girls Club in Pulaski.

Holt said it was far better than the basketball court they had before.

"We would always argue about the three-point line!" Holt said. "I made the shot. I should get three points. [My friend] would say, no, that's two points. It kinda looks like an NBA court now. [My friends] are gonna love it, especially since we won't argue about the three-point line anymore."

"In my life, God doesn't make mistakes," Lieberman told the crowd. "I am the right person for the job, for the right assignment. I was a kid with nothing, and I am standing in front of you. I am not a victim. I am the victor."

It's a story about paying it forward, Muhammad Ali to Nancy Lieberman to Carter-Lee Holt.

"This is going to be our 144th Dream Court that we're opening," Lieberman said. "I'm here today because of Muhammad Ali. He laid out a path for me. The service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.