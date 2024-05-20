'Bats out for Asher' How baseball families across the country plan to pay tribute to Asher Sullivan

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WTVF) — All over Rutherford County, the signs of support for the Sullivan family are hard to miss.

10 year old Asher Sullivan was rushed to the hospital May 8th, after he became trapped in a storm drain. After more than a week on life support, this weekend, his family was forced to make an impossible to decision to take him off. Doctors determined all brain activity had ceased.

Of all of the tributes pouring in, one may really hit home plate for the Sullivan family.

"We may not know that family personally, but knowing so many friends and family that’s been affected by it or also know the family, know the community," said Brooke Gross, a baseball mom in Middle Tennessee. "We’ve all been thinking about their family and just really praying for them during this time."

So she, and thousands of other baseball families across the country are planning a tribute for this Friday, called Bats Out for Asher.

The idea is pretty simple. They want to flood social media with pictures of baseball bats and young players holding them, to show love and support to the Sullivan family. Everyone is encouraged to use the hashtag #Bats4Asher.

"Saw it on a Facebook post, wanted to be able to share that with my friends," said Gross. "I really hope this can be spread across more than just Middle Tennessee. That it’s across more than just baseball communities."

As the Sullivan family faces more emotional and unimaginable days ahead, the baseball moms hope it can be yet another sign of support for the Sullivans.

"We’re all in it together, every Saturday, every Sunday, during all the games. I think it’s a great way for us all to show our support for another baseball loving family," said Gross.

Given the tragic circumstances, Asher's family doesn't plan to hold a public visitation or funeral. They ask for privacy as they grieve this tremendous loss.

"Please keep our family in your prayers as we navigate a world without the purest one of us in it," Jimmy Sullivan, Asher's father, wrote in a social media post.