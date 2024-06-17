Battle over leaked pages of the Covenant School shooter's journal back in court on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The battle over leaked pages of the Covenant School shooter's journal is back in court on Monday.

A judge asked the Tennessee Star to appear after disturbing excerpts from the shooter's diary were published by some media outlets.

All of this is happening while the victim's families have said they don't want anything released.

This leak marked the second time some of those pages made their way into the public eye.

Judge I'Aesha Myles wants the Tennessee Star to show it did not violate an order of the court when it gave pages of the journal to other media outlets and to explain why she should not hold them in contempt of court for publishing parts of the journals.

The Star filed a motion last week, calling for that order to be set aside, but according to court documents, that motion was denied and the hearing is still set to happen today.

The media outlet argues all the documents should be made public.

More than a year since the shooting and they are still in the court's possession and are marked as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

That hearing is set for 11 a.m.