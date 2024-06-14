New filing alleges connection between MNPD whistleblower, Covenant records leak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new filing alleges a connection between the MNPD whistleblower and the recent Covenant school records leak.

"I am appalled that this open investigative case file has been leaked to the media," Lt. Alfredo Arevalo said in his sworn statement. "I am saddened by the impact that this leak must have on the victims and families of the Covenant school shooting."

Lt. Arevalo said that following the leak of the Covenant School shooter's journal in November, the Metro Office of Professional Accountability investigated the leak under Arevalo's supervision. He said that a hard drive containing the case was hand delivered to him on November 7. He stated he did not view the file and instead handed the drive to the OPA Lieutenant at the time Garet Davidson to store in a safe.

He was the only person who had the key and combination to the safe.

On November 20, 2023, he states that he watched Davidson open the safe and Lt. Arevalo retrieved it.

Davidson resigned from Metro in December and earlier this month appeared on the Tennessee Star radio show. There he was interviewed by Michael Patrick Leahy.

In said interview the memo the FBI sent to Metro Police regarding the shooting was discussed. The content of the memo had not been publicly released.

"In attempting to identify the source of this leaked information, I have learned from Covenant school investigative supervisors assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division that the information in the Tennessee Star stories is the same information that was in the case file in November 2023 when I gave it to Mr. Davidson to store in his office at OPA," Arevalo stated.

On June 5, the Tennessee Star said they had obtained dozens of pages from the shooter's journal.

Following this, approximately 30 articles appeared discussing the investigation, images and recordings were published through various sources.

After the stories were published, Judge I'Aesha Myles signed an order calling for a discussion on said leak and to determine why publishing the documents doesn't hold them in contempt of court.

Earlier this week, The Tennessee Star also requested an emergency hearing, questioning the constitutionality of Judge I'Aesha Myles' recent order regarding a leak of Covenant school documents.

Davidson recently wrote a complaint against his former department with bombshell claims.

One allegation made by Davidson in his 61-page complaint was that two department leaders worked with state lawmakers to pass a law to eliminate the Community Oversight Board.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Metro Police who said they have nothing to add at this time.