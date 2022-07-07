DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Dickson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an inmate who walked away from a work crew on West Grab Creek Road at the Convenience Site on Thursday.

Deputies say Brandon Odom was last seen wearing a black and white striped jumpsuit. He is 6’2 and around 215 pounds.

They're asking people to stay away if possible as law enforcement will be in the area looking for him.

If you see Odom or know any details regarding his location please contact deputies through Facebook or phone 615-446-8041 or call 911.