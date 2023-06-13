Bear strolls into Brentwood neighborhood, has a snack, takes a nap. TWRA says likely more in Middle Tennessee.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — It reads like a fairy tale, but it's true. A black bear paid a visit to Brentwood on Sunday and Monday.

Out of the woods by Crockett Park, a bear appeared twice by the Witherspoon neighborhood.

On Sunday evening, it was captured on a nest camera strolling up a driveway, tipping over a trash can, having a snack and then taking a nap.

"Pretty cute and pretty awesome," said Julia Clapp about her initial thoughts. "And then it kind of set in, we're [usually] out here playing at that time of night."

The bear went through Julia Clapp's daughter's garbage.

"He was a little particular. Of course with babies, there's certain items in the trash that he did not want. So he certainly was not interested in the poo diapers at all," Clapp said with a chuckle.

On Tuesday, a viewer sent NewsChannel 5 a video of a bear roaming around an Antioch-area apartment complex.

While it could be the same bear, TWRA doesn't know for sure. Biologists say it is common for yearlings to leave their mother in June to search for a place of their own. Adult males are out and about, too. They travel far and wide for a mate.

"I don't think there's more bears. I think it's just people notifying me more about bears," said Tabitha Lavacot of the TWRA.

This month, Lavacot said it's likely more people will see bears. She advises not to overreact.

"Do not run. Do not play dead. Do not try to approach the bear. Don't try to take a selfie with the bear and just respect it. Keep your distance," Lavacot said.

Lately, bears have been spotted at the Bedford-Marshall County line as well as Maury, Williamson and Davidson County.