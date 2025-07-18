Beat the heat and shop! Nashville Fairgrounds to host local artisans for 'Markets for Makers' event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's looking like the perfect weekend to maybe find something to do inside, and if you are looking for a way to escape the heat, we have an idea for you!

The Fairgrounds is hosting Markets for Makers both Saturday and Sunday. It's got plenty of A-C and unique handmade items.

The bonus: the vast majority of artisans hail from the midstate!

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp paid a visit to the Fairgrounds today to check out the market. That's where she talked to Cherie Riley about what kinds of products folks can expect at this year's event.

"You will see a wide variety of things, so we will have everything from pet supplies, body care, perfume, jewelry, hot sauces, different prints and artists."

The event runs both days from 11:AM - 5:00 PM in Expo 3.

It's best to get tickets online. You can do that here.

