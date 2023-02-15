Watch Now
'Because I’m homeless doesn’t mean I’m lazy': Mother searches for housing

MDHA opens waitlists for two properties
Alexandra Koehn
Vine Hill Apartments waitlist opened on February 15th at noon in Nashville, Tennessee. <br/>
Posted at 4:37 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 17:37:25-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search for housing has been difficult for Iquinna Kimble and her children.

"I’ve called Metro Social Services; they’ve assisted me," Kimble said.

So far, she's been left in limbo and is experiencing homelessness.

“Just because I’m homeless doesn’t mean I’m lazy or have a drug addiction; I’m homeless because I left a domestic situation,” Kimble said.

She's been calling nonprofits for help. She tells NewsChannel 5 she also applied for a voucher through HUD.

"Section 8 housing actually told me they have a four-year waiting list!" Kimble said.

Ideally, she’d love to live in MDHA's Vine Hill community. Their waitlist opened Wednesday, so she plans to go to the library to use its computers to apply. You can apply here. Applications close February 17 at 3 p.m.

“I re-filled another application online,” Kimble said. “I emailed everybody I could on that site to ask them for assistance."

At the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, there's also a waitlist open temporarily for Sudekum Apartments. The application is here. It closes on February 16 at 3 p.m.

"I wish there was some type of program that could help the homeless where they can get them a job, and then have them save money, and then move them out to these places," Kimble said.

In the meantime, she and her kids are staying with an acquaintance, because her kids are in a school they love here.

"My next step is reaching out to you, and whoever wants to listen, if they can assist me and my children, because I am a hard-working individual," Kimble said.

MDHA has some tips for their properties. First: apply for waitlists as soon as they open to be at top of the list. Second: if you get on multiple waitlists, it increases your chances.

