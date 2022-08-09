Bedford County judge's son sentenced to 59 years in connection to attempted murder

A Bedford County judge's son — who was accused of trying to murder one woman — is now sentenced to 59 years.

Samuel Rich was charged with the attempted murder of Hannah Grace Perryman in 2021. Charles Rich is a general sessions judge in Bedford County and Samuel Rich's father.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Samuel Earl Rich

As a result, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added him to the Most Wanted List last August. He was arrested two days later when he surrendered to authorities in Bedford County. He shot Perryman in the face and waited for her to die, according to the Shelbyville-Times Gazette.

The case is multi-faceted. Rich is accused of shooting Perryman in the head and stealing a jeep belonging to her boyfriend Will Warner. Warner was later found dead in Nashville bay Metro water crews. The trial for his connection to Warner will happen in April 2023.

This sentence will mean Rich is imprisoned until he's 84.