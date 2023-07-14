'Bee' sure you come prepared if you're headed to the Renaissance World Tour this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of Beyonce fans will be filling Nissan Stadium on Saturday for her second stop on the U.S. leg of her Renaissance World Tour.

You may want to pack some ponchos if you're planning on attending! There are some predictions for rain and Nissan does no allow umbrellas.

If weather becomes severe, meaning if lightning is present within 8 miles of the stadium, guests will be directed to take shelter. People can seek shelter in covered or interior areas, such as the East and West club levels, ramps and concourses.

If you want to leave the stadium during a Shelter in Place, you must make sure your mobile ticket is scanned by a Nissan Stadium staff member before exiting.

That's why it's so important that your mobile ticket is downloaded.

If you're inside the stadium, you will receive updates from Nissan Stadium staff, as well as the screens inside each concourse.

All in all, just make sure if you're headed to Nissan this weekend that you're safe and prepared.