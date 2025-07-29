Beef prices hit record high this summer; local farmers offer money-saving tips

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beef prices have hit a record high this summer, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The average price for a pound of ground beef is up 10% from a year ago, while steaks are 12% more expensive.

Ben Neale, owner of Light Hill Meats, says it's a supply and demand issue.

"We have a lot less native cattle to meet our demand that was coupled in the last few years with droughts that were occurring out west," said Neale.

Tariffs have also played a role, along with a screwworm outbreak that paused cattle imports from Mexico.

"We've been meeting that with imports. So now that's been changed a little bit with the current administration," added Neale.

Neale, who has been in the cattle industry for a decade and opened his butcher shop with his family in 2022, offers a true farm-to-table experience.

"Just meaning that I own the farm, the processing plant, and this is our retail store," said Neale.

His shop provides a variety of meat products for customers.

"We have everything from flown-in seafood on the weekends, local products that we make through our processing plant. We make in-house — bacon in-house, sausages, hot dogs," explained Neale.

While nationwide prices may take time to come down, Neale has tips to help consumers save money.

"It's good for consumers to get to know a butcher. Pay attention to the cuts. Learn what other cuts are options for what they may want to do, so that they can be as price-conscious as they need to be," says Neale.

Valerie Bass, Executive Director of Tennessee's Beef Industry Council, agrees and suggests affordable alternatives.

"The flat iron, or a skirt steak, or a flank steak. Those are both or all cuts that are a little less expensive," said Bass.

Bass says the industry has been developing resources to help people navigate through this price increase, including recipes that help consumers save money.

"If you've been in the cattle industry, you were kind of anticipating this for a while, but now consumers are actually seeing it at the grocery store," said Bass.

For now, both experts encourage supporting local farmers like Neale.

"There's a lot of good people in this business that want to help consumers and help families, especially in times like this, buying in bulk... that can help too, because you're not riding out the cycle," said Neale.

Do you have more information about the rising costs of consumer goods? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com