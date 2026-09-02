Beef prices, tariffs and uncertainty: What a Tennessee farmer says is at stake for your wallet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beef prices still strain family budgets, and new tariff changes add more uncertainty for farmers and ranchers.

At Light Hill Meats in Spring Hill, owner Ben Neale runs a true farm-to-table operation, raising cattle before selling the beef in his shop. It is a three-year process.

"I really do think communities deserve to know where their food comes from, and that's why we started this retail," Neale said.

The national cattle herd is near its lowest level since the 1950s, driving prices higher.

"Inflation has affected everything in our business on our input side until it's reached to the top line for the consumer and what consumers are paying, but feed costs have gone up, fertilized costs have gone up, insurance has gone up. All of that has already occurred over three years, so farmers need that too," Neale said.

President Trump has signed a proclamation temporarily lifting tariffs on some beef imported to the U.S. beginning Sept. 1 for 90 days. According to the proclamation, the imports are limited to lean beef trimmings used with U.S. beef for ground beef production.

Neale says farmers like him could feel the impact more than consumers.

"An average family may see anywhere between two and $10 savings because of that product that came in. So it's going to be minimal and probably not noticed," Neale said.

In a social media post, President Trump also announced he wants to allow ranchers and farmers to process more of their own food supply, calling it an effort to fight what he described as a "monopoly" by the nation's four largest meat processors.

"I think it's actually going to add more confusion to the marketplace," Neale said.

Neale says that confusion in the cattle market makes it harder for producers to plan ahead.

"The posts have actually caused that market to drop significantly, almost 10 to 15 percent, which is be your net profit margin in the cattle operation," Neale said.

For shoppers trying to keep track of where their meat comes from, Neale suggests buying local.

"There's going to be a lot of confusion in the marketplace for where products come from your meat products, but with us there's no confusion. You can come ask us and we can tell you where everything is, but it's going to be American owned and American grown," Neale said.

The Trump administration has not released many additional details about the temporary tariff relief.

Dale Parker, Executive Vice President of the Tennessee Cattlemen's Association, also weighed in on the tariff changes.

"Tennessee cattle producers are entering a critical fall calf marketing season, and any action that artificially pressures cattle prices could have a significant impact on farm profitability. Strong cattle prices have also given producers an opportunity to retain heifers and begin rebuilding the nation's cattle herd. Increasing imports of government-subsidized, below-market beef risks weakening producer confidence at the very time we need cattlemen investing in herd expansion. We support keeping beef affordable for consumers, but short-term solutions should not come at the expense of the producers needed to maintain a strong domestic beef supply," Parker said.

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