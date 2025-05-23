NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beer industry creates thousands of jobs, contributes millions to Nashville's economy ahead of Memorial Day weekend

As many prepare to enjoy a cold beer during Memorial Day weekend, that beverage choice is making a significant economic impact on Music City.

According to the latest data from the Beer Institute for 2024, the beer industry created 12,732 jobs in Nashville. These positions span across multiple sectors, including 336 brewing jobs, 4,607 retail jobs, and 718 wholesale jobs.

The industry also supported more than $750 million in wages for Nashville workers.

Andrew Heritage, Chief Economist at the Beer Institute, attributes this economic boost to the diversity of the beer business.

"Beer has a diverse supply chain that supports farms that grow barley, but also manufacturers that make glass bottles, steel kegs and there's a wholesale from moving the liquid from the brewer to the retailer and the retail jobs and the retail jobs that are created from that so it's not just about enjoying a beer but all the connections that beer supports are supported by people getting together over the holidays like Memorial day and enjoying a beer," Heritage said.

Beer remains America's number one alcoholic beverage of choice, with a total economic output of more than $7 billion for the state of Tennessee alone.

If you plan to enjoy beer or any alcohol during the holiday weekend, please do so responsibly.

Have you noticed how the beer industry impacts other businesses in Nashville? Share your observations or questions about our local economy with me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.