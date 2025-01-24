Before shooting, Antioch HS parents shared security concerns to school

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — While minds are on Dayana, questions still surround how this could've happened inside a Metro Nashville public school.

One parent, Kara Puckett, says her family brought concerns to the school before the shooting happened.

"This time, it hit home. It was our child's school this time, and that makes it so much harder," she said.

In the months leading up to the shooting, Kara's husband wrote an email to the school condemning guns found on campus and emphasizing the need for metal detectors.

"There were all these different incidents, and the school still was not doing more," said Kara.

In a press conference Thursday, MNPS officials said they had an AI system in place to track weapons, but it wasn't able to stop this shooter. However, they are looking at how to strengthen the school's security.

"We are continuing to research and study the most evolving technologies that will help us enhance the safety and security measures within our schools, so there's not anything that's off the table," explained MNPS Director Dr. Adrienne Battle.

"We have security vestibules. We have shatter-resistant film. We have SROs. We have safety and security drills and plans, so it all works together as a system," added MNPS Chief of Communication and Technologies Sean Braisted. "But one system alone is not gonna people safe, and there's also just the general public concerns around how a 17-year-old has a weapon."

Back at home, Kara still finds herself regretful that they didn't do more.

"Yesterday could have been prevented, or at least the odds of it happening would have gone way down," she said, adding she wants metal detectors in the school.

Her emotions are heightened as her daughter, a sophomore at Antioch High School, was friends with the young shooting victim, Dayana Corea Escalante.

"She just kept talking about how sweet [Dayana] was, and that she was just such a good person, and that she didn't deserve that," concluded Kara.

