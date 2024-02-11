Before the Superbowl, cheer on the cutest furballs in the 2024 Music City Puppy Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVTF) — Before Superbowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs gets started, you can watch another big game right here in Nashville. Sunday is the Music City Puppy Bowl at the Nashville Zoo.

"Kickoff" is at 10 a.m. People can cheer on Team Paws and Team Claws and see which team reaches their end zone enough times to get the 2024 Puppy Bowl trophy.

These puppies are adoptable on-site from the Nashville Humane Society.

People can also learn about local pet-friendly activities, adoption opportunities and the importance of spay and neutering your dogs.

You can watch the game for the price of the entry fee to get into the zoo.