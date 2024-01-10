Behind the scenes: How Tuwanda Coleman mentored dozens of interns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we celebrate Tuwanda Coleman's incredible 41-year career at NewsChannel 5, it would be easy to show you all her TV highlights.

But there is something she did behind the scenes that she calls the joy of her career.

As Tuwanda's career grew from behind the camera to in front of it, she also managed the internship program for Talk of the Town.

"She makes you feel special — that’s Tuwanda," said Kevin Sherill, a NewsChannel 5 director.

"Her composure, her calmness, her motherly nature to the interns, we were like her children," said Alexandra Koehn, a daytime news reporter. "She was just so nurturing to all of us."

Now co-workers, these former interns say Tuwanda lead by example with unending amounts of patience and grace.

"She’s so down to earth but she’s accomplished she knows what she’s doing but at the same time she’s eager to help you out," said Brian Loggins, NewsChannel 5 master control coordinator.

"I just remember how kind she was and how helpful she was to someone new the TV industry trying to get their foot in the door," said Lucas Wyatt, a NewsChannel 5 director.

"I think it says a lot of about Tuwanda that one of the most meaningful parts of her career was working with the interns," said Beth Snow Hale, an account executive and marketing consulting at NewsChannel 5.

And even when those internships would end and each intern's picture would be filed away, the mentorship did not cease.