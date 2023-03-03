Belcourt Theatre set to show 'Best Picture' nominations marathon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is a big time for movie fans right now as we are right in the middle of award season.

One local theatre is set to show a whole run of films as we head into the academy awards.

The Belcourt Theatre will show a variety of films including best picture nominations, other nominated films, international films and some titles they thought were overlooked by the academy.

They have three theatres and these films are going to come and go fast. If there is a specific one you want to watch again in the theatre, make sure you mark your calendar. You will be able to catch a good assortment of movies this weekend, but the best picture marathon begins Monday.

It all leads up to the theatre screening the Oscars, which is their big annual fundraiser. They usually raise between $70,000 to $100,000 for their annual operating budget.