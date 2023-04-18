Bellevue Dad walks 444 miles for Autism Awareness

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Bellevue Dad is proving that parents will do anything for their kids, as he walks the 444 miles of the Natchez Trace in April for Autism Awareness Month.

That equals to about 15 miles each day!

Brad Meshell is doing it for his son, Jacob, who was diagnosed with autism when he was only three years old.

Brad and his wife, Jamie, said it was challenging to find the resources they needed, so they started Jacob's Audible, a nonprofit that provides resources to families of children with autism.

For the second year in a row, Brad is committed to walking the trail to spread awareness.

"It's to get people to...look at what we're doing and let them know that this this normal guy can do this. I can do this. It's to help people," Meshell said. "There is somebody out there. You know, on our team, there's somebody out there that's advocating for us...That's why we do it for a month because we want people to know that you...don't get to be a parent one day a week. You don't get to be a parent that two days a week. This is for typical parents do this isn't this isn't just about autism. This is about life."

Brad has been stopping in small towns in Mississippi, Alabama and southern Tennessee to talk to families of children with autism.

You can keep up with where he is on the trail through his tracking device, just click here.

You can also donate to the family's nonprofit, Jacob's Audible, by texting '444' to 53-555.