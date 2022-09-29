Bellevue homes burglarized in broad daylight, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect after several Bellevue homes on Sawyer Brown Road were burglarized on Tuesday morning.

All of the victims live in Bellevue in the River Plantation neighborhood. They feel violated because a stranger broke into their home, went through their personal belongings and stole from them.

"If you’re in the West Nashville area, this is apparently a person that’s been hitting the area frequently. Make sure you lock up your valuables. Lock your cars. It’s just the kind of world we are living in these days," homeowner Tavis Pulley said.

During lunch, Pulley’s home was broken into while she and her 12-year-old son were away. She said the suspect kicked in their door and stole a lot of valuables.

She said they stole her son's gaming consoles and the allowance money he kept in his dresser. The thief also got away with several TVs and jewelry.

"It's a place I always felt so safe to be by myself and my son. He’s 12, so he can be home by himself for a few hours after school, but I’m like, 'what if it would’ve happen while he was home from school?'" Pulley said.

Pulley isn’t alone. Her neighbor Greg Atwood’s home was a target, and there’s a third victim in the River Plantation neighborhood, too.

The suspect stole three televisions and a guitar from Atwood.

The suspect was caught on video wearing an orange jumpsuit and hat. According to Pulley, the video catches the suspect walking away with a TV and a duffle bag filled with stolen items.

Nashville police said the suspect forced his way into the three homes by choosing a different entry point each time. At one house, he kicked in the back door. Another home, the front door. At a third home, he entered through a window.

Neighbors tell Pulley they saw the man loading items into a white Jeep Cherokee Sport, but they thought he was a delivery driver.

The break-ins have left Pulley feeling horrible.

"You work so hard to feel safe in your home. It's somewhere I have felt safe by myself and my children feel safe. They don’t feel safe in the house anymore," Pulley explained.

Police are trying to locate the burglar and are pursuing leads.

If you recognize the suspect, call Metro Police. Police said if you ever see something suspicious report it.