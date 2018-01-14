Bellevue Man Creates Crystal Awards For Pro-Football Hall Of Fame Inductees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It takes a certain craft to reach the National Football League playoffs or even win a Superbowl.

Jeff Padgett, of Bellevue, knows a thing or two about perfecting his craft. His success is not on the field, but rather, off at his home.

Padgett is the owner of Icon Crystals. He has made crystal trophies since 2005 for pro Hall of Fame inductees.

"I like to make them because I like to see the joy of people when they get them," he said.

Hundreds of Hall of Fame crystal awards line his wall. Each is a replica of the actual one received by an athlete.

Padgett also makes awards for the New England Patriots franchise. He grew up in Nashville and Saturday's AFC playoff game between the Patriots and Titans was special.

"I actually think they [Titans] need a Hall of Fame. As a matter of fact, a lot of people may not know this but the Titans/Oilers have eight Hall of Famers in Canton, Ohio and the Patriots, they have four. They have twice as many as the Patriots," he said.

From Michael Jordan to Jarvis Green, Padgett hopes to continue his craft for years to come.

One day, sharing his craft for all sports.

"I feel very fortunate that I am able to do it as long as I have, so hopefully it can keep going," he said.